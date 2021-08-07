Left Menu

China's Wuhan city tests 11.23 million amid coronavirus resurgence

By the end of Friday, Hubei province, Wuhans capital, reported 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 31 locally-transmitted cases.Wuhan has collected over 11.23 million samples for nucleic acid testing, local authorities said.There were also 64 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.The city launched a new, all-inclusive testing drive on August 4. The results from 10.8 million of the samples are available.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:14 IST
China's Wuhan city tests 11.23 million amid coronavirus resurgence
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Wuhan city, where the coronavirus first emerged in 2019 and which is currently experiencing a resurgence of infections, has tested 11.23 of its over 12 million people, local authorities said on Saturday.

Wuhan reported six new locally-transmitted confirmed cases and 15 asymptomatic cases. By the end of Friday, Hubei province, Wuhan's capital, reported 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 31 locally-transmitted cases.

Wuhan has collected over 11.23 million samples for nucleic acid testing, local authorities said.

There were also 64 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The city launched a new, all-inclusive testing drive on August 4. The results from 10.8 million of the samples are available. The health staffers are still checking and confirming, Li Yang, deputy director of the Hubei provincial centre for disease control and prevention, told the media on Saturday.

By Friday, the city had put 157 residential communities under closed-loop management, the Xinhua report said.

COVID-19 resurfaced in the city after the city dealt with the first surge of coronavirus cases in December, 2019.

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday 139 new cases COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,605 by Friday, including 1,444 patients still receiving treatment, 39 of whom were in severe conditions and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, the commission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021