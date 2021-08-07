Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Heart attack, stroke risks rise in COVID-19 patients

Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,563 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 568 fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,944,226 infections and 243,733 deaths. Federal authorities said seven of Mexico's 32 states would enter the highest level for COVID-19 risk starting on Monday, including the populous capital of Mexico City, where officials have urged people to get vaccinated.

Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive.

Philippines records near four-month high in daily COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' health ministry recorded on Saturday 11,021 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day case increase in almost four months, and 162 additional deaths. In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to almost 1.65 million, while deaths have reached 28,835.

New Jersey to require masks in schools as Delta variant spreads

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday said kindergarten through 12th-grade students and staff must wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status when public schools open, as the Delta variant of coronavirus increasingly threatens Americans. Reversing his earlier stance to conform with updated federal guidance, Murphy told a news conference the shift is a reaction to the worsening COVID-19 indicators in the state.

No link found so far between menstrual disorders and COVID-19 vaccines, EU says

No causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders has been found so far, Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday, separately recommending that three new conditions be added as possible side-effects of J&J's coronavirus shot. The European Medicines Agency said its safety committee had studied cases of menstrual disorders reported after vaccination, adding it had requested more data from vaccine developers to assess the issue.

Australia suffers worst COVID day this year with millions in lockdown

Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country's most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60% of Australia's population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest this year.

China steps up measures to protect capital, reports 107 new cases

China stepped up measures to protect its capital Beijing, as an uptick in coronavirus cases driven by the more infectious Delta variant spread across multiple cities in the country. The National Health Commission reported on Saturday 107 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 6, compared with 124 a day earlier.

India approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

India has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Saturday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet. The pharmaceutical giant had applied for emergency use approval of its vaccine, the company had said on Friday. The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, J&J had said.

FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday certain lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore facility are fit to be shipped outside the United States. The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but U.S. health regulators in April halted operations following a discovery that J&J's vaccine was contaminated with material used in the AstraZeneca shots.

