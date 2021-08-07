Left Menu

No fresh Covid cases reported in Muzaffarnagar in last 4 days

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:34 IST
No fresh Covid cases reported in Muzaffarnagar in last 4 days
  • Country:
  • India

No fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar in the last four days and there are only two active cases in the district, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr M S Faujdar said test results of 383 samples were received on Saturday and all of them came back negative.

Six more patients have recovered from COVID-19 and there are only two active cases in the district, he said.

Muzaffarnagar's Covid caseload stands at 30,644. While 30,373 people recovered from the disease, 269 died, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021