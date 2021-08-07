No fresh Covid cases reported in Muzaffarnagar in last 4 days

No fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar in the last four days and there are only two active cases in the district, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr M S Faujdar said test results of 383 samples were received on Saturday and all of them came back negative.

Six more patients have recovered from COVID-19 and there are only two active cases in the district, he said.

Muzaffarnagar's Covid caseload stands at 30,644. While 30,373 people recovered from the disease, 269 died, the officials said.

