Left Menu

Rajasthan adds 19 Covid cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:26 IST
Rajasthan adds 19 Covid cases
  • Country:
  • India

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan climbed to 9,53,812 on Saturday as 19 more people tested positive for the disease, according to an official report.

No fresh fatalities were reported. The death toll stands at 8,954, the report stated.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Jaipur and four each from Jalore and Udaipur, it said.

Twenty-five of Rajasthan's 33 districts did not report any fresh cases, it added.

There are 237 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 9,44,621 people have recovered from the disease so far, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021