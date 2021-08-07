Rajasthan adds 19 Covid cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan climbed to 9,53,812 on Saturday as 19 more people tested positive for the disease, according to an official report.

No fresh fatalities were reported. The death toll stands at 8,954, the report stated.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Jaipur and four each from Jalore and Udaipur, it said.

Twenty-five of Rajasthan's 33 districts did not report any fresh cases, it added.

There are 237 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 9,44,621 people have recovered from the disease so far, the report said.

