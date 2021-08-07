Left Menu

J&K records 142 new COVID-19 cases, no death

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:01 IST
J&K records 142 new COVID-19 cases, no death
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 142 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the infected number of persons to 3,22,428 while the death toll remained 4,386 as no new fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 59 were from the Jammu division and 83 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 36, followed by 16 in Doda district.

The number of active cases rose to 1,410 while 316632 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, officials said, there were 37 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021