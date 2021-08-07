Britain records 28,612 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:43 IST
Britain recorded 28,612 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from 31,808 a day earlier, and 103 deaths, higher than the 92 reported on Friday, official data showed.
The data also showed that 46,997,495 people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 39,210,356 have had two doses.
