Over 50.62 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 50.62 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 50 lakh doses have been administered on Saturday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said that on Saturday in the age group of 18-44 years, 27,55,447 vaccine doses were administered as the first jabs and 5,08,616 as the second one.

Cumulatively, 17,54,73,103 people in the age group of 18-44 years across all states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 1,18,08,368 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than over crore doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the same age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have provided the first dose of vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years, the ministry said.

As of day 204 of the vaccination drive, a total of 50,00,384 vaccine doses was given of which 36,88,660 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 13,11,724 received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report.

The final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

