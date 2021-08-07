Italy reports 22 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,902 new cases
Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,902 from 6,599.
Italy has registered 128,209 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.39 million cases to date.
