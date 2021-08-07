Left Menu

63 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:47 IST
Punjab's COVID-19 tally increased to 5,99,428 on Saturday with 63 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 16,313 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 13, Gurdaspur 11 and Ludhiana nine, the bulletin stated.

There are 461 active Covid cases in Punjab. With 74 more recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,654, it said.

Chandigarh reported four fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total count to 61,974, the bulletin said.

So far, 811 people have succumbed to the disease in Chandigarh, it said.

While there are 26 active cases in the city, 61,137 people have recovered so far, it said.

