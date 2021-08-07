COVID-19: Maha minister cautions people of Nagpur about Delta variant
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday said around 30 Delta variant coronavirus cases have been detected in Nashik recently and it wouldn't be long before they start getting detected in Nagpur as well.
After chairing a review meeting of top civic and police officials here, Raut, who is guardian minister of Nagpur, said people will throng markets in the upcoming festive season, which increased the risk of a third wave of infections.
He also praised the police force here for maintaining law and order while enforcing COVID-19 norms, adding that cases and deaths came down to zero here due to the sizable presence of personnel on the streets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Nitin Raut
- Nagpur
- Raut
- Nashik
- Delta
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: NDRF shifts people from Chikhali to safer locations amid flood due to rain
Indian Navy mobilises rescue teams for flood relief, evacuation in Maharashtra
Maharashtra rain fury: 30 people die after landslide near village in coastal Raigad district, say police.
Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM; says extending all help to deal with rains, landslides
Maharashtra rain fury: 36 people killed after landslide in coastal Raigad district