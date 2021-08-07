Left Menu

UP records 28 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 28 coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections and fatalities in the state to 17,08,716 and 22,773 respectively.

One death each has been reported from Rae Bareli and Gonda, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, three each were reported from Lucknow, Mathura, Prayagraj and Bulandshahr, among others, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 16,85,357. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.6 per cent The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 586, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.54 lakh samples were tested in the state, while so far, over 6.72 crore samples have been tested, it added.

Earlier on Saturday, in a meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister directed that the meeting of the advisory committee of health experts be convened on Monday to decide the guidelines regarding the time period of educational institutions and the compliance of Covid protocols in educational institutions.

High School and intermediate classes in Uttar Pradesh will resume on August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance while following the Covid protocol.

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

