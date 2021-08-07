Left Menu

COVID-positive prisoner escapes from Odisha hospital

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:53 IST
An undertrial prisoner, who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district, escaped from there on Saturday, an official said.

The 37-year-old inmate was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on July 31 after he was diagnosed with the disease, Baligida Jail Superintendent SK Soy said.

The man was housed at the sub-jail in Kandhamal district on July 7 after he was arrested for allegedly transporting cannabis.

At least three police constables and a jail staffer were deputed outside the hospital as they were not allowed to enter the Covid facility, sources said.

He and 29 other inmates of the jail had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, the official said.

His condition was improving and supposed to be discharged in the next few days, hospital superintendent Santosh Mishra said.

A nursing officer of the Covid hospital found him absent from the ward and informed the police after the authorities could not trace him inside the facility, the official said.

The Odisha Police inspected the CCTV footage, and a search is on, the jail official said.

