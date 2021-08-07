Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 50.62 crore: MoHFW

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, cumulative vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 50.62 crore, as per the provisional report issued by Union Health Ministry on Saturday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:28 IST
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 50.62 crore: MoHFW
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, cumulative vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 50.62 crore, as per the provisional report issued by Union Health Ministry on Saturday evening. A total of 50,62,18,296 vaccines have been administered so far.

According to the Ministry, more than 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report. As many as 27,55,447 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 5,08,616 vaccine doses were given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 17,54,73,103 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and total 1,18,08,368 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Five states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered over 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

