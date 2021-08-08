Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

Advertisement

One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive.

Philippines records near four-month high in daily COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' health ministry recorded on Saturday 11,021 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day case increase in almost four months, and 162 additional deaths. In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to almost 1.65 million, while deaths have reached 28,835.

New Jersey to require masks in schools as Delta variant spreads

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday said kindergarten through 12th-grade students and staff must wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status when public schools open, as the Delta variant of coronavirus increasingly threatens Americans. Reversing his earlier stance to conform with updated federal guidance, Murphy told a news conference the shift is a reaction to the worsening COVID-19 indicators in the state.

Australia suffers worst COVID day this year with millions in lockdown

Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country's most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60% of Australia's population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest this year.

China steps up measures to protect capital, reports 107 new cases

China stepped up measures to protect its capital Beijing, as an uptick in coronavirus cases driven by the more infectious Delta variant spread across multiple cities in the country. The National Health Commission reported on Saturday 107 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 6, compared with 124 a day earlier.

Britain records 28,612 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths

Britain recorded 28,612 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from 31,808 a day earlier, and 103 deaths, higher than the 92 reported on Friday, official data showed. The data also showed that 46,997,495 people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 39,210,356 have had two doses.

Italy reports 22 coronavirus deaths and 6,902 new cases

Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, compared with 24 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,902 from 6,599. Italy has registered a total of 128,209 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

India approves J&J vaccine; no delivery timeline yet

India has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Saturday, but the company said it was too early to give a delivery timeline. The pharmaceutical giant had applied for emergency use approval of its vaccine, the company had said on Friday. The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, J&J had said.

FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday certain lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore facility are fit to be shipped outside the United States. The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but U.S. health regulators in April halted operations following a discovery that J&J's vaccine was contaminated with material used in the AstraZeneca shots.

U.S. administers over 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States has administered 350,627,188 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 407,550,175 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 349,787,479 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 6, out of 405,102,715 doses delivered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)