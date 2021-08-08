Brazil reports 43,033 COVID cases, 990 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil had 43,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 990 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 20,151,779, cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 562,752, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)