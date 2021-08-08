Left Menu

Mexico adds more than 20,000 new coronavirus infections

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-08-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 04:30 IST
Mexico registered 20,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 515 additional fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 2,964,244 infections and 244,248 deaths, according to health ministry data released on Saturday.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

