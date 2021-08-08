Australia's Victoria reports 11 COVID-19 cases

Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 11 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to reign in the highly infectious Delta variant.

Health authorities said that all of the new infections are linked to previously reported cases but were not in quarantine during their infectious periods.

Victoria, home to near 7 million people, entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began on Thursday night, just weeks after exiting the last one.

