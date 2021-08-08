India reports 39,070 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
08-08-2021
India reported 39,070 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 31.93 million cases.
Deaths rose by 491, taking total fatalities to 427,862.
