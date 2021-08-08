Left Menu

Urology, kidney transplant OPD in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital sees four-fold surge

The Department of Urology and Kidney Transplant in the Safdarjung Hospital has been witnessing a four-fold surge in its OPD service since COVID positivity rate came down as compared to the COVID days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Department of Urology and Kidney Transplant in the Safdarjung Hospital has been witnessing a four-fold surge in its OPD service since COVID positivity rate came down as compared to the COVID days. This department saw around 150 to 200 patients during COVID against 800 patients during the non-COVID era with OPD running four days a week.

Patients are queuing up from all over the country as lockdown restrictions are being removed gradually. However, it has been observed that within the time range of the first and the second wave many of the patients' lost their lives while conditions of others deteriorated.

Dr Anup Kumar, Head of the department (HoD) for Urology and Kidney transplant department at the Safdarjung Hospital said, "We are seeing a surge in non-COVID urological patients coming to us from all over the country. Many patients were waiting for renal transplants for the last one-and-a-half year and have lost follow-ups since the first wave is coming up. Moreover in many patients severity of the disease has increased." "Due to lack of follow-ups complications and severity of the disease in patients has also increased. Some of the patients have also died," Dr Gupta said.

"We were seeing a maximum of 200 patients instead of 800 when COVID-hit the country. During lockdown we were seeing only 50 to 100 patients per day," said the Doctor. After the scenario started settling doctors started taking the emergency cases first.

"We have lost some of the patients because they could not come on time for chemos, some had advanced disease, it's extremely saddening," said the doctor. The health expert asked all to take COVID vaccines as early as possible because these patients have a weak immune system and can be prepared for the third wave.

Dr Gupta reiterated that patients should come for follow-ups even if it is online to avoid further adverse conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

