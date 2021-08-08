Left Menu

Russia reports 22,866 new COVID-19 cases, 787 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 13:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia reported 22,866 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 2,761 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 6,447,750 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said 787 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours. It has confirmed a death toll of 164,881 people.

Russia registered around 463,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to June this year during the pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

