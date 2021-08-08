Left Menu

58 new COVID-19 cases in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:14 IST
58 new COVID-19 cases in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the infection count to 17,08,772 in the state on Sunday, according to an official statement.

The death toll remained unchanged at 22,773 with no fresh fatality linked to the disease being reported in the last 24 hours, the the UP government said in the statement.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, a maximum of 20 were reported from Kushinagar, followed by five from Prayagraj.

In the past 24 hours, 49 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the recovery count to 16,85,406 in the state, the statement read.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 593, it added.

According to the statement, a total of 6.74 crore samples in the state have so far been tested for the detection of COVID-19, including over 2.54 lakh in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021