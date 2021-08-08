58 new COVID-19 cases in UP

Fifty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the infection count to 17,08,772 in the state on Sunday, according to an official statement.

The death toll remained unchanged at 22,773 with no fresh fatality linked to the disease being reported in the last 24 hours, the the UP government said in the statement.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, a maximum of 20 were reported from Kushinagar, followed by five from Prayagraj.

In the past 24 hours, 49 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the recovery count to 16,85,406 in the state, the statement read.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 593, it added.

According to the statement, a total of 6.74 crore samples in the state have so far been tested for the detection of COVID-19, including over 2.54 lakh in the last 24 hours.

