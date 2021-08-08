Left Menu

Nepal reports 2,548 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:45 IST
Nepal reported 2,548 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 783,355 as of Sunday, according to the health ministry.

The Ministry of Health and Population said the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has jumped to 10,093 with 55 fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

In this period, 9,033 swab samples were tested under the RT-PCR method, of which 2,137 turned out positive. A total of 3,345 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 411 tested positive, it said.

There are 35,485 COVID-19 active people undergoing treatment across the country. In the past 24 hours, 2,029 people have recovered, it said.

Of the total cases so far, 669,299 people have recovered.

