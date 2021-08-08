Nepal reports 2,548 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal reported 2,548 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 783,355 as of Sunday, according to the health ministry.

The Ministry of Health and Population said the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has jumped to 10,093 with 55 fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

In this period, 9,033 swab samples were tested under the RT-PCR method, of which 2,137 turned out positive. A total of 3,345 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 411 tested positive, it said.

There are 35,485 COVID-19 active people undergoing treatment across the country. In the past 24 hours, 2,029 people have recovered, it said.

Of the total cases so far, 669,299 people have recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)