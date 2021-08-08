Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance

The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields, and swamps an hour north of New Orleans.

Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Some have equipped the virus with better ways of infecting humans or evading vaccine protection.

Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place.

Vietnam reports record 9,690 COVID-19 infections on Sunday

Vietnam's health ministry reported 9,690 coronavirus infections on Sunday, a record daily increase and up from 7,334 cases on Saturday. Most of the new infections were detected in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City and the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, the ministry said.

Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks

Australia's three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland reported a total of 282 COVID-19 new locally acquired infections on Sunday, with authorities struggling to quell outbreaks of the Delta variant. NSW reported 262 fresh cases, down from the pandemic high of 319 seen on Saturday, with more than five million people in Sydney regions along the coastline under a lockdown for six weeks already.

India reports 39,070 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

India reported 39,070 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 31.93 million cases. Deaths rose by 491, taking total fatalities to 427,862.

Malaysia to ease COVID curbs for fully vaccinated in eight states

Malaysia will relax some COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated people in eight states that have met criteria such as reduced case numbers and higher vaccination rates, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday. The measures, which will allow dining in at restaurants, outdoor individual sports and interstate tourism, will take effect on Tuesday, Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases vs 107 the day before

China reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Aug. 7, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday. The latest clusters were mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials said.

Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

The Philippines' health ministry recorded on Sunday 9,671 new coronavirus cases and 287 additional deaths, the biggest single-day spike in the country's death toll since April 9. In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Southeast Asian country had risen to 1.66 million, while the death toll had climbed to 29,122.

Italy reports 22 coronavirus deaths and 6,902 new cases

Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, compared with 24 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,902 from 6,599. Italy has registered a total of 128,209 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

U.S. administers over 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States has administered 350,627,188 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 407,550,175 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 349,787,479 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 6, out of 405,102,715 doses delivered.

