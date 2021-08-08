Nashik sees 99 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 102 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,03,324 on Sunday with the addition of 99 cases, while the day also saw three deaths, which took the toll to 8,533, an official said.

The recovery count of the district is 3,93,715, with 102 people getting discharged during the day, he said.

Advertisement

With 5,564 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 23,27,917, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)