Left Menu

J-K sees three deaths due to Covid, 122 new cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 19:15 IST
J-K sees three deaths due to Covid, 122 new cases
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 122 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 3,22,550, while three new fatalities due to the disease raised the death toll to 4,389, officials said.

Forty-three of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division and 79 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 29 new cases, followed by Budgam district where 15 such infections were registered.

The number of active cases dipped slightly to 1,400 in the UT, while 3,16,761 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said the number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases remained unchanged at 37 in the Union Territory as no fresh infection was reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021