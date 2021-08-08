Left Menu

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 19:21 IST
Malaysia eases restrictions for vaccinated

Malaysia says it will ease lockdown restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated as the government seeks to allay public anger against perceived mismanagement of the pandemic.

Daily infections breached 20,000 for the first time Thursday despite a lockdown since June 1. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Sunday the government has decided to provide some leeway for those who have been fully vaccinated as “many are faced with pandemic fatigue.” From Tuesday, spouses can cross districts to meet each other and parents whose children are studying in other states.

Muhyiddin said local tourism, non-contact outdoor sports and exercise, as well as dine-in at eateries will also be allowed in at least eight states and areas where cases have dipped.

So far, 35 per cent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, and Muhyiddin said this should rise to 50per cent by end August.

Malaysia recorded 18,688 new coronavirus cases Sunday to push the country's tally to 1.26 million. Daily deaths hit a new record of 360, raising the toll to 10,749.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

