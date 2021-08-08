Italy reports 11 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 5,735 new cases

Italy reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 22 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,735 from 6,902.

Italy has registered 128,220 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth in the world. The country has reported 4.4 million cases to date.

