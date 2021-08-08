Covid: 15 new cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 9,53,827 on Sunday, according to an official report. No fresh Covid-related fatality was recorded in the state. The total number of deaths stands at 8,954, it said.

Twenty-five out of the total 33 districts did not record a single positive cases on Sunday, it said. Of the new cases, three each were reported from Jaipur, Pratapgarh and Udaipur besides other cities, the report said. A total of 9,44,636 persons have recovered from the infection while the number of active cases currently stands at 237.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)