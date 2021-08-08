Britain reports 27,429 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-08-2021
Britain on Sunday reported 27,429 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
That compares to 28,612 cases on Saturday and 103 reported deaths.
