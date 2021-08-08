Left Menu

C'garh sees 76 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 89 recoveries

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 10,03,154 on Sunday with the addition of 76 cases, while the death toll increased to 13,540 after one patient succumbed to the infection, an official said.The number of recoveries reached 9,87,893 as 15 people were discharged from hospitals and 74 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,721 active cases, he said.Raipur district reported three new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,783, including 3,139 deaths. No new case was found in nine out of 28 districts on Sunday.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:36 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,03,154 on Sunday with the addition of 76 cases, while the death toll increased to 13,540 after one patient succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,87,893 as 15 people were discharged from hospitals and 74 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,721 active cases, he said.

''Raipur district reported three new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,783, including 3,139 deaths. Bastar recorded 19 new cases, Janjgir-Champa nine and Kanker eight, among other districts. No new case was found in nine out of 28 districts on Sunday. With 25,481 samples examined during the day, the total number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,16,80,304,'' the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,154, new cases 76, death toll 13,540, recovered 9,87,893, active cases 1,721, tests today 25,481, Total tests 1,16,80,304.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

