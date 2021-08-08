Left Menu

Covid: 56 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:51 IST
Three more Covid-related fatalities were reported in Punjab which took the death toll to 16,316 on Sunday, while 56 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,99,482, according to a medical bulletin. The three deaths were reported from Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran, it said, adding the number of active cases stands at 456.

Of the new cases, Mohali reported 11, followed by seven each in Bathinda and Jalandhar and six in Ludhiana, according to the bulletin.

With 56 recoveries, the number of those cured from the infection reached 5,82,710, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported four new cases of COVID-19, taking the total infection count to 61,978, according to the medical bulletin.

No fatality was reported on Sunday. The death toll stands at 811, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 25, while 61,142 people have recovered from the infection, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

