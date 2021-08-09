Health News Roundup: U.S. administers over 351 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance

The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with an agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields and swamps an hour north of New Orleans.

U.S. administers over 351 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States has administered 351,400,930 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 407,561,705 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 350,627,188 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 7, out of 407,550,175 doses delivered.

Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Some have equipped the virus with better ways of infecting humans or evading vaccine protection.

Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place.

Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd

Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel. Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. That effectively turned Israel into a testing ground for a third dose before approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks

Australia's three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland reported a total of 282 COVID-19 new locally acquired infections on Sunday, with authorities struggling to quell outbreaks of the Delta variant. NSW reported 262 fresh cases, down from the pandemic high of 319 seen on Saturday, with more than five million people in Sydney regions along the coastline under a lockdown for six weeks already.

Malaysia to ease COVID curbs for fully vaccinated in eight states

Malaysia will relax some COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated people in eight states that have met criteria such as reduced case numbers and higher vaccination rates, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday. The measures, which will allow dining in at restaurants, outdoor individual sports and interstate tourism, will take effect on Tuesday, Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

Italy reports 11 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 5,735 new cases

Italy reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with 22 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,735 from 6,902. Italy has registered 128,220 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its first outbreak emerged in February last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth in the world. The country has reported 4.4 million cases to date.

France seeks volunteers to help battle COVID-19 in Caribbean territories

France's health minister on Sunday appealed for volunteer doctors and nurses to travel to the overseas territories of Guadalupe and Martinique as a wave of COVID-19 infections overwhelms hospitals on the two Caribbean islands. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the first medical staff would fly out on Tuesday, as health authorities race to administer COVID-19 shots but come up against a deep-rooted culture of vaccine-hesitancy.

U.S. teachers' union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate as COVID surges

COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for U.S. teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated, the head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union said on Sunday, shifting course to back mandated shots as more children fall ill. "The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. "It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can't get vaccinated."

Britain reports 27,429 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

Britain on Sunday reported 27,429 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. That compares to 28,612 cases on Saturday and 103 reported deaths.

