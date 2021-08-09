Left Menu

Mexico has more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases -Health Ministry

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-08-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 04:16 IST
Mexico registered 7,573 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 172 additional fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 2,971,817 infections and 244,420 deaths, according to Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

