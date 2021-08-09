China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases vs 96 the day before
China's latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said. Among the new confirmed infections, 94 were locally transmitted, up from 81 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.
Among the new confirmed infections, 94 were locally transmitted, up from 81 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. Most local infections were in the central province of Henan and the eastern province of Jiangsu.
The number of new asymptomatic infections was 39 from 30 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases. China has reported a total of 93,826 infections since the outbreak began. The number of reported deaths remained at 4,636.
