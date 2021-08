India registers drop in daily COVID-19 cases, reports 35,499 new infections

India witnessed a significant drop in COVID-19 cases with 35,499 infections reported in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 31,969,954 in the country, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. India on Saturday reported 39,070 new COVID-19 cases while 38,628 infections were registered on Friday.

The country's active caseload climbed to 4,02,188 which constitutes 1.26 per cent of total cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.59 per cent and remained below 3 per cent for the last 14 days. Also, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.35 per cent.

With 39,686 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 3,11,39,457 and the recovery rate now stands at 97.40 per cent. As per the Ministry of Health, the death toll saw a rise of 447 fatalities and now stands at 4,02,188.

The testing capacity has substantially ramped up and so far 48.17 crore tests have been conducted. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 48,17,67,232 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 13,71,871 were tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 50,86,64,759 of which 16,11,590 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

