BRIEF-Australia's TGA Provisionally Approves Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

Australia's TGA: * TGA PROVISIONALLY APPROVES MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE

* AUSTRALIA'S TGA: MODERNA FOURTH COVID-19 VACCINE TO RECEIVE REGULATORY APPROVAL IN AUSTRALIA * TGA : THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT HAS SECURED 25 MILLION DOSES OF SPIKEVAX (ELASOMERAN) TO FURTHER DIVERSIFY AUSTRALIA'S VACCINE PORTFOLIO

* AUSTRALIA'S TGA: WILL ACTIVELY MONITOR SAFETY OF MODERNA SHOT; WON'T HESITATE TO TAKE ACTION IF SAFETY CONCERNS IDENTIFIED Further company coverage:

