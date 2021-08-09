Russia reports 22,160 new COVID-19 cases, 769 deaths

Russia reported 22,160 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 2,150 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,469,910.

The government coronavirus task force said 769 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 165,650.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded about 315,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to June 2021.

