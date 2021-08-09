Left Menu

55 dengue cases in Delhi this year

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.Fifty-five cases of dengue have been recorded till August 7 this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 55 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The number of dengue cases for the January 1-August 7 periods is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count had stood at 64 in that same duration.

Three cases were reported in August, according to the report. Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Fifty-five cases of dengue have been recorded till August 7 this year. No cases were recorded in January, two in February, five in March, 10 on April, 12 in May, Seven in June, and 16 in July, the report said.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were 171 in 2016, 251 in 2017), 64 in 2018, 47 in 2019, and 35 in 2020, it said. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it added.

According to the civic report released on Monday, 24 cases of malaria and nearly 15 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till August 7 this year.

Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on July 29 had cleared a proposal to create 710 posts of Dengue Breeding Checking (DBC) staff.

On July 24, the EDMC had launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness on the prevention of dengue.

Other civic bodies have also intensified their measures to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

