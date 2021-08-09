Mizoram reports 281 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Mizoram on Monday reported 281 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest spike since July 12, raising the tally to 44,520, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 168 after one person died at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC), he said. The state now has 12,146 active cases, while 32,206 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Aizawl district reported 196 new infections, followed by Kolasib (29), Lunglei (27), Lawngtlai (19), Mamit (8) and two from Champhai district, the official said.

Mizoram has till date tested more than 6.81 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, over 6.39 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday, of which two lakh beneficiaries received both doses of vaccine.

