Left Menu

Mizoram reports 281 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:43 IST
Mizoram reports 281 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Monday reported 281 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest spike since July 12, raising the tally to 44,520, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 168 after one person died at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC), he said. The state now has 12,146 active cases, while 32,206 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Aizawl district reported 196 new infections, followed by Kolasib (29), Lunglei (27), Lawngtlai (19), Mamit (8) and two from Champhai district, the official said.

Mizoram has till date tested more than 6.81 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, over 6.39 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday, of which two lakh beneficiaries received both doses of vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021