Delhi: RT-PCR accounted for over 70% of total tests conducted in last 3 months to detect Covid

RT-PCR tests accounted for over 70 per cent of the total tests conducted to detect coronavirus in Delhi in the last three months, according to government data.In July, 21.79 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
RT-PCR tests accounted for over 70 percent of the total tests conducted to detect coronavirus in Delhi in the last three months, according to government data.

In July, 21.79 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the capital. Of this, 15.18 lakh were conducted through the RT-PCR method.

RT-PCR tests accounted for 71.42 percent of the total 21.88 lakh tests conducted in June and 75.17 percent of the 21.41 lakh tests conducted in May. In February, March, and April; 64.81 percent, 64.29 percent, and 66.02 percent tests were conducted through this method. Over 20 lakh tests were conducted in January, of which 11.78 lakh (57.65 percent) were RT-PCR tests.

Real-Time Polymer Chain Reaction test (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) are two main methods used to detect coronavirus.

The RT-PCR is the most recommended test for tracing the virus. It detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. The results can take up to two days. The advantage of this test is that it can detect the virus even before the emergence of symptoms and allows early isolation, preventing the spread of the infection.

RAT detects viral proteins at the peak of the infection.

This test is not as accurate as the standard RT-PCR test used to accurately identify those infected. A significant percentage of those infected pass the RAT test as a false negative. The advantage is the low price and availability of the result within 30 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

