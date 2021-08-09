Left Menu

Nigeria postpones 2nd vaccine rollout

PTI | Lagos | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:28 IST
Nigeria has postponed the rollout of its second batch of COVID-19 vaccine due to "unforeseen circumstances," a setback for Africa's most populous nation as it faces a major surge in confirmed cases.

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 made the announcement Sunday night, without providing further details about why the Tuesday launch was being delayed.

Less than 2 percent of the country's 200 million citizens have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Nigeria initially received about 4 million doses of AstraZeneca donated through COVAX, but exhausted its supply in mid-July.

The country now has received 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the United States.

There has been a 553 per cent increase in confirmed monthly infections since the delta variant was detected in the country in early July, according to data from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

