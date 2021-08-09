Left Menu

Ker Assembly Speaker reminds Legislators of need to wear masks

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:33 IST
Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Monday reminded the members of the need to wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection.

When the House proceedings were in progress, the Speaker noticed CPI(M) MLA A N Shamseer sitting in the House without wearing a mask properly.

Inviting the Thalassery MLA's attention towards it, the Speaker wanted to know if he had completely abandoned the mask.

Rajesh said not only Shamseer, some other members were also found sitting in the House without covering their mouths and noses properly.

He said webcasting of the session was being done and when news channels telecast the visuals thatwill send a wrong message to the people.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

