Black fungus cases go up in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  India

Cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, have gone up to 4,597 in Andhra Pradesh, said the Health Department on Monday.

In the last week, 151 cases were reported and there were 225 recoveries besides 14 deaths, said the department.

With these, the number of people cured of the infection, and deaths till date were 3,492 and 428 respectively, it said.

The active cases slid by 88 to 677 during the week.

In the last 24 hours, Visakhapatnam district reported one case and two deaths.

Chittoor district saw three cases and one death.

The district reported 40 cases in a week, followed by Anantapuramu 32, Guntur 21, Kadapa 16, and East Godavari 13.

After two weeks, Vizianagaram district registered three new cases while West Godavari saw nil cases for the third week in a row.

Krishna district also did not report any new case, the data of the Health Department said.

Chittoor accounted for six deaths in a week, East Godavari four, Visakhapatnam two, Kurnool and Anantapuramu one each.

The remaining eight districts did not see any.

So far, surgeries were performed on 2,510 fungus-infected people in the State, the data said.

