Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge

Indonesia's president is due to discuss on Monday the extension of coronavirus restrictions in the world's largest archipelago, as health ministry data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are surging in some regional areas. Mobility restrictions to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant were enacted on Java and Bali islands in early July, but have since been extended to other areas with high infection rates.

Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app

Italian police on Monday blocked several groups on mobile messaging app Telegram where users could buy fake COVID-19 health passes required to access an array of services and leisure activities. The so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, has tested negative or recently recovered from the virus.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Iran says one person dying of COVID-19 every two minutes

Egypt receives first batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Egypt on Monday received its first shipment of one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, obtaining 261,600 doses in cooperation with the African Union, the health ministry said. The J&J vaccines will be distributed to 126 vaccination centres specifically for those who want to travel abroad, Khaled Megahed, assistant health minister for media and ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

Australia expands COVID lockdown over concern virus has spread from Sydney

Australia expanded a COVID-19 lockdown to a rural town and the coastal region of Byron Bay on Monday, as fears grew that the virus has spread from Sydney to the northern tip of the country's most populous state. Tamworth, a farming town 414 km (257 miles) northwest of Sydney, and Byron Bay, a tourist spot about 770 km north of Sydney, will both enter a seven-day lockdown, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Hundreds of Philippine hospitals near full capacity as virus cases surge

Nearly a fifth of hospitals in the Philippines are close to full capacity as a surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, spreads across the Southeast Asian country, the health ministry said on Monday.

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines, a country of 110 million, have been growing at a rate of around 8,000 to 10,000 infections a day over recent weeks, above the daily average of 5,700 cases reported last month, according to official data.

Coffee and croissant in a French cafe? You'll need a COVID pass for that

The French morning ritual of a coffee and croissant became more complicated on Monday as people had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before taking a seat at their favourite cafe, though numerous eateries ignored the new rules. A health pass now has to be shown to eat in a restaurant, drink in a bar, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train, part of a government drive to contain a fourth wave of infections.

Virus-free New Zealand plans border reopening amid labour shortage

Under pressure from businesses and public sectors facing a worker shortage that policymakers fear will fuel inflation, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to unveil plans this week to reopen the country's borders. Ardern garnered global praise for containing local transmission of COVID-19 via an elimination strategy, imposing tough lockdowns and slamming New Zealand's international border shut in March 2020.

S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

South Korea's health minister apologised for COVID-19 vaccine shortages on Monday, saying U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc would deliver less than half its planned shipment this month due to production issues. Suffering a fourth wave of infections, South Korea has posted record numbers of new cases in recent weeks, while its inoculation campaign has been dogged by vaccine shortages and shipment delays.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets Swiss approval for 12- to 17-year-olds

Swissmedic has approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds, the Swiss agency said on Monday. "Swissmedic has carefully examined the application from Moderna Switzerland GmbH for the indication extension and has extended the temporary authorisation for the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna for the prevention of the coronavirus disease in adolescents aged 12 to 17," it said https://www.swissmedic.ch/swissmedic/en/home/news/coronavirus-covid-19/indikationserweiterung-spikevax-impfstoff.html on its website.

