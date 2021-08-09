Left Menu

Malayalam actress Saranya dies at 35

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:54 IST
Malayalam actress Saranya dies at 35
Popular Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi died at a private here on Monday, sources close to her said.

The 35-year-old actress was diagnosed with brain tumour years ago and underwent surgical procedure several times as part of the treatment.

When she faced a severe financial crisis, Saranya's friends and well-wishers had raised funds for her treatment.

While she was undergoing treatment for tumour, she contracted COVID-19 in May this year.

She recovered from the virus infection but her health condition worsened due to related complications.

Hailing from Pazhayangadi in Kannur district, she had acted in a few Malayalam movies like 'Chacko Randaman' and 'Chotta Mumbai' and was a popular TV actress in the state.

Condoling the death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the actress fought the disease confidently.

Hailing her commitment towards society, Vijayan recalled that the actress had set aside an amount from her medical expenses for the people when the state was hit by floods.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

