COVID-19: Over 90 pc of Indore's beneficiaries given first dose

Over 90 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Monday.

They said the rest would be given the first dose by the end of this month.

Advertisement

''Of the 28 lakh beneficiaries in Indore, a total of 25.25 lakh have been administered the first dose. So far, 6.55 lakh people here have got both doses,'' District Vaccination Officer Dr Tarun Gupta told PTI.

Indore, with a population of 35 lakh, is MP's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)