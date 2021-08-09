COVID-19 forced healthcare organizations to make technology upgrades: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced healthcare organizations to make technology upgrades that normally would have taken years, according to a new study commissioned by Google Cloud.

The study, conducted by research and analytics company The Harris Poll, highlights how much the pandemic has reshaped technology's role in healthcare and how it's changing day-to-day operations for physicians in the U.S. The survey was initially conducted in February 2020 while its second part was conducted in June 2021.

As per the study, telehealth witnessed a substantial year-over-year (YOY) growth, jumping nearly threefold from 32% in February 2020 to 90% in 2021. Here are the key highlights from the Google Cloud-commissioned survey:

45%of physicians say COVID-19 accelerated the pace of their organization's adoption of technology while 62% say that the pandemic has forced their healthcare organization to make technology upgrades that normally would have taken years.

48% of physicians would like to have access to telehealth capabilities in the next five years.

Despite the technological leaps during the pandemic, most physicians still believe the healthcare industry lags behind in technology adoption, with more than half describing the industry as lagging behind the gaming, telecommunications, and financial services industries. However, they recognize the opportunity for technological support and advancement.

The majority of physicians believe that increased data interoperability will cut the time to diagnosis for patients significantly, resulting in better patient experiences and outcomes.

About 55% of physicians believe increased access to data via technology has had a positive impact on their healthcare organization overall and nearly 90% say they are increasingly looking for ways to bring together all patient data into a single place for a more complete view of health.

Familiarity with new Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) interoperability rules has clearly grown - from 64% in 2020 to 74% in 2021.

