Seven-day stock of Covid vaccine left in Delhi: Vaccine bulletin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:35 IST
Seven-day stock of Covid vaccine left in Delhi: Vaccine bulletin
The current stock of doses for vaccination against COVID-19 in Delhi will last for a week, authorities said on Monday.

A total of 11,099 doses were administered on Sunday. The data for Monday was yet to be compiled, according to the latest vaccination bulletin.

On Saturday, 1,19,785 jabs were given in the national capital, according to official figures.

According to the Monday bulletin, first doses were given to 5,744 beneficiaries and 5,355 people received second doses.

The Delhi government has so far administered 1,06,90,855 Covid vaccines in the city, which includes 77,50,023 first doses and 29,40,832 second doses.

The city has seven-day vaccine stock as on Monday morning, which include 3,55,820 Covaxin shots and 4,30,350 Covishield jabs.

The Delhi health department has told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 in the national capital at ''the present rate of COVID-19 vaccine supply''.

At a DDMA meeting held on Friday, officials of the department gave a presentation on the city government's preparedness for a possible third wave of coronavirus and the status of COVID-19 vaccination.

