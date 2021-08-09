Left Menu

Indonesia extends COVID-19 curbs as infections spread in regions

In one of Asia's worst epidemics, authorities restricted mobility to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus on Java and Bali in early July, and since extended them to other areas with high infection rates. "Don't let the improvement that we've achieved laboriously go to waste," Luhut Pandjaitan, the Cabinet minister overseeing the response in Java and Bali, said late on Monday.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:26 IST
Indonesia extends COVID-19 curbs as infections spread in regions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. In one of Asia's worst epidemics, authorities restricted mobility to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus on Java and Bali in early July, and since extended them to other areas with high infection rates.

"Don't let the improvement that we've achieved laboriously go to waste," Luhut Pandjaitan, the Cabinet minister overseeing the response in Java and Bali, said late on Monday. Malls will reopen at 25% capacity for vaccinated people, except for children and the elderly, and people must show their vaccination proof using a digital application, Luhut said.

People's vaccination status will determine which health protocols they must adhere to in sectors like tourism and education, whether they have to wear masks or not, said health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Restrictions in areas outside Java and Bali will be extended until Aug. 23 as cases went up by 1.2%, whereas cases on Java and Bali dropped by 27% this month.

In Jakarta, there were 14,619 infections on July 12, but on Monday, there were 727, government data showed. Overall bed occupancy rates at the city's hospitals dropped to 39% from 90%. The spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has put regions with weaker healthcare systems under strain.

The occupancy of intensive care beds in Gorontalo on Sulawesi island has surpassed 90%, while the level in three regions on Sumatra island was above 80%, health ministry data showed. Meanwhile, in East Kalimantan on Borneo island the number of infections has soared from 922 cases in the second week of June to 12,127 in the first week of August, the health agency chief said. (Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Kate Lamb and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021