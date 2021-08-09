Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 5% over past week
Britain has reported 25,161 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning the rise in cases between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 stood at 5.2% compared with the previous seven days.
A further 37 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to 14.8%.
A total of 47.06 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by Aug. 8 and 39.55 million people had received a second dose. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)
